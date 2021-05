Jones produced an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Jones helped out on a Dominik Kahun goal in the second period. The 23-year-old Jones has split time with William Lagesson while Kris Russell (lower body) has been out. In 32 contests this year, Jones has four helpers, 23 shots on net, 27 hits and 35 blocked shots in a third-pairing role.