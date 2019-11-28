Play

Jones has no points, a minus-2 rating and just three shots on goal in seven appearances this season.

Jones has done reasonably well on defense, and he's shown physicality with five hits and eight blocked shots. The 22-year-old had six points in 17 games with the Oilers last season. Jones will likely return to AHL Bakersfield once Matt Benning (concussion) returns.

