Jones recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Jones had a hand in the first two goals for the Oilers. The 22-year-old defenseman has a career-high eight points to go with 40 blocked shots, 29 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 35 games this year. The acquisition of Mike Green via trade from the Red Wings could eat into Jones' ice time, both at even strength and on the power play.