Oilers' Caleb Jones: Packs bags for AHL
The Oilers assigned Jones to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.
Jones averaged 15:27 over nine NHL games, but he fired just four shots on net and didn't record a point. The Oilers brought up Joel Persson to serve as the seventh defenseman going forward, while Jones will look to build on the 10 points he's notched through 13 AHL games this year.
