Jones notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Jones made a heads-up pass to Connor McDavid, and the latter scored on another strong individual effort. The helper was Jones' second point in eight games in April. The 23-year-old blueliner has just three assists, 19 shots on net, 17 hits and 28 blocked shots in 25 contests overall. He has played in a highly limited third-pairing role.