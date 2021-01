Jones had an assist but went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Jones helped out on Adam Larsson's third-period tally that brought the Oilers within a goal. Despite being listed as the second pairing, Jones and Larsson saw the least ice time among the Oilers' blueliners. The 23-year-old Jones is expected to be a full-time player in the lineup, but he'll need to be better defensively than he was Wednesday to avoid moving down the depth chart.