Jones posted an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Jones set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for a first-period goal. It's just the second assist of the year for Jones, who has added 20 blocks and 16 shots on goal in 17 games. He had six points in 17 outings last season -- the drop in the 22-year-old's production is likely caused by a five-minute drop in his ice time (19:48 in 2018-19 versus 14:20 in 2019-20).