Jones dished out an assist in Tuesday's loss to the Blues.

Jones was playing in his third NHL game and got a secondary assist on Jesse Puljujarvi's game-tying goal in the second period. The 21-year-old was recalled from AHL Bakersfield due to sudden injuries to Oscar Klefbom (finger) and Kris Russell (undisclosed). Jones will likely stick with the team until Russell is ready to return, but if he stays on the roster until Thursday then he'll stick with the big club until at least Dec. 28 when the NHL ends its roster freeze.