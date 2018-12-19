Oilers' Caleb Jones: Registers first NHL point
Jones dished out an assist in Tuesday's loss to the Blues.
Jones was playing in his third NHL game and got a secondary assist on Jesse Puljujarvi's game-tying goal in the second period. The 21-year-old was recalled from AHL Bakersfield due to sudden injuries to Oscar Klefbom (finger) and Kris Russell (undisclosed). Jones will likely stick with the team until Russell is ready to return, but if he stays on the roster until Thursday then he'll stick with the big club until at least Dec. 28 when the NHL ends its roster freeze.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...