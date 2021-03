Jones has not gotten on the scoresheet since Opening Night, a span of 16 appearances.

In that stretch, Jones has sat out of 17 games. He's remained on the Oilers' active roster, but he's frequently been a healthy scratch. The 23-year-old has added 18 blocked shots, 14 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 17 outings. Jones has yet to establish himself as a full-time NHLer -- instead, William Lagesson has found frequent playing time on the second pairing in 2020-21 when healthy.