Jones signed a two-year contract extension worth $850,000 AAV with the Oilers on Wednesday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

Jones was set to be a restricted free agent this summer, but the Oilers have locked him down well ahead of time. Jones has split time between the AHL and NHL this season, accruing 11 points over 14 games in the minors and three points over 23 games at the top level. He'll likely have to compete for a full-time NHL role next year depending on whether the Oilers sign their other four pending RFA defensemen (Darnell Nurse, William Lagesson, Ethan Bear and Matthew Benning).