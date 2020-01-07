Jones collected an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Jones skated only 9:09 in the contest, the fourth time he's failed to crack 10 minutes this season. The 22-year-old has just three assists, 23 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 20 games. Jones would likely return to AHL Bakersfield when Matt Benning (head) returns -- his long-term development would benefit from earning regular minutes at a lower level.