Jones recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Jones has played the last four games for the Oilers, and he finally got on the scoresheet Thursday. His assist on Devin Shore's third-period tally snapped a 19-game point drought. Jones has only two helpers, 16 shots on net and 25 blocked shots in 21 contests, but he's seemingly surpassed William Lagesson on the depth chart for a third-pairing role.