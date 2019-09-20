Jones was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Jones wasn't able to make enough of an impact in training camp, making him one of 13 players reassigned. The 22-year-old defenseman registered six points in 17 games with the Oilers last year, and added 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 50 contests with Bakersfield. He could earn a promotion should he show well in the minors, or if injuries ravage the Oilers' blue line.