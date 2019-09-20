Oilers' Caleb Jones: Starting season in bus league
Jones was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
Jones wasn't able to make enough of an impact in training camp, making him one of 13 players reassigned. The 22-year-old defenseman registered six points in 17 games with the Oilers last year, and added 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 50 contests with Bakersfield. He could earn a promotion should he show well in the minors, or if injuries ravage the Oilers' blue line.
