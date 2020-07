Jones was not on the ice Monday and is considered unfit to practice at this time, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Fantasy players should get used to the phrase "unfit to practice", as the league won't be offering any additional details during the postseason. If he is able to play versus the Blackhawks, the young blueliner should be a regular in the lineup and could provide solid value in DFS contests, as he recorded nine points in 43 outings this year.