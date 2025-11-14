Pickard stopped 20 of 25 shots in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jackets.

Pickard was beaten once in the first period, three more times in the second and once more in the final frame. The 33-year-old veteran netminder has been delivering subpar performances of late and has gone winless in his last four outings, going 0-2-1 with a 4.85 GAA and an .821 save percentage over that span. Pickard has posted a save percentage of .900 or higher in just one of his seven appearances this season.