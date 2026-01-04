Pickard turned aside 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers, with Philadelphia's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder got very little defensive help as the visitors jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, and the Oilers' offense wasn't able to close the gap. Pickard has started three of seven games since Tristan Jarry (lower body) landed on IR, going 1-2-0 and allowing nine goals on 106 shots (.915 save percentage) while splitting duties in the crease with Connor Ingram.