Pickard stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets, with Columbus' final goal coming into an empty net.

All three goals against Pickard were scored in the first period, and while he shut the door the rest of the way, the Oilers' offense never really got rolling. The 31-year-old netminder continues to be a solid backup to Stuart Skinner and hasn't allowed more than three goals in an outing since Dec. 16, and Pickard sports a 7-2-0 record over his last nine starts with a 2.23 GAA and .913 save percentage.