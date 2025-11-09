Pickard stopped 16 of 21 shots in relief of Stuart Skinner in Saturday's 9-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Skinner gave up four goals on 13 shots and had a worse game by save percentage. That said, Pickard did nothing to stop the bleeding -- a better performance could have helped him stake a claim to more playing time. Over six appearance, Pickard is 2-2-1 with a 4.00 GAA and an .836 save percentage, putting him among the worst goalies this year in both categories. It's unclear who will start Monday versus the Blue Jackets, but the Oilers are embarking on a seven-game road trip that includes a pair of back-to-back sets after that, so both Pickard and Skinner will need to improve to avoid sending the team's season fully off the rails.