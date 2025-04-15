Pickard stopped 31 of 36 shots in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Kings.

The Oilers were extremely shorthanded Monday, so the 5-0 defeat wasn't shocking. However, the loss also snapped Pickard's excellent run of form. The 33-year-old veteran had won five of his previous six starts before Monday's meltdown. Pickard has posted a 2.58 GAA and a .907 save percentage over his last seven starts. The Oilers have one final game in the regular season when they face the Sharks on Wednesday, though it's unclear if Pickard will get the nod in that matchup.