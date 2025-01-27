Pickard will tend the twine during Monday's home game against the Kraken, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Although Pickard has seen somewhat sporadic playing time in January, he's been sharp when called upon, going 4-0-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .900 save percentage over five appearances. However, he'll start for the second time in the last three games since Stuart Skinner is expecting the birth of his child shortly. Pickard made a start in Seattle on Jan. 4 and turned aside 16 of 18 shots (.889 save percentage) en route to a 4-2 win.