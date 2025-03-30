Pickard stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Pickard had gone 0-1-1 with six goals allowed on 37 shots over his last three outings (one start). The Oilers spent large portions of Saturday's game trailing, but Leon Draisaitl scored late in the third period and again in overtime to save the day. Pickard is up to 18-8-1 with a 2.71 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 30 appearances this season. Stuart Skinner (head) is not expected to be available early in the Oilers' upcoming road trip, so don't be surprised to see Pickard between the pipes against Vegas on Tuesday.