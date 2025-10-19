Pickard stopped 18 of 22 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to New Jersey, with the Devils' fifth goal getting scored into an empty net.

After a scoreless first period, the Devils' offense got rolling with a Jack Hughes tally midway through the second, and the Oilers were never able to catch up. Pickard has started two of Edmonton's first five games while working behind Stuart Skinner in the crease, going 1-1-0 and allowing five goals on just 37 shots.