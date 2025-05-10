Pickard (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't be in the lineup for Saturday's home matchup versus Vegas in Game 3, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.
Pickard will miss at least one outing after being hurt in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2. He has posted a 6-0 record with a 2.84 GAA and an .888 save percentage through seven appearances this postseason. With Pickard unavailable, Stuart Skinner will be between the pipes for Saturday's contest, while Olivier Rodrigue will be the backup.
More News
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Yields four goals in overtime win•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: In goal for Game 2•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Recovers after shaky first period•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Set to start in Vegas•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Gets job done in Game 6•
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Starting Game 6•