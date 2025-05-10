Pickard (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't be in the lineup for Saturday's home matchup versus Vegas in Game 3, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard will miss at least one outing after being hurt in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2. He has posted a 6-0 record with a 2.84 GAA and an .888 save percentage through seven appearances this postseason. With Pickard unavailable, Stuart Skinner will be between the pipes for Saturday's contest, while Olivier Rodrigue will be the backup.