Pickard stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

The lone goal against Pickard was Evgeni Malkin's garbage-time tally in the third period to break up the shutout bid. While his playing time is limited, Pickard has been solid when called upon. He has won five of his six outings in 2024, allowing no more than three goals in any of them. For the season, he's at 8-3-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Pickard's strong play as a backup has quelled the concern that the Oilers need to add a goalie ahead of Friday's trade deadline.