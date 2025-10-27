Pickard will tend the road twine Sunday versus the Canucks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Pickard has conceded nine goals over his last two starts, but he picked up a win in his last appearance against Montreal on Thursday, stopping 22 of 27 shots. The Oilers were defeated by the Kraken on Saturday, while the Canucks lost to the Canadiens, so neither club has the rest advantage Sunday. Pickard owns a 2-2-1 record, 2.19 GAA and .920 save percentage over five career regular-season outings against Vancouver.