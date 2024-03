Pickard will get the starting nod in Ottawa on Sunday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Pickard made five saves in relief Saturday and will look to build on his recent performances. He's 3-1-0 with a terrific .953 save percentage over his last five appearances. On the year, Pickard is 10-4-0 with a strong 2.21 GAA and .920 save percentage through 16 contests.