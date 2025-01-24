Pickard allowed two goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Pickard has won his last four starts, allowing a total of 10 goals in those games. The Canucks were down 5-0 before they got on the board, but Pickard never let them threaten the Oilers' lead. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder improved to 12-4-0 with a 2.50 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 18 appearances. The Oilers' next three matchups are all fairly favorable and at home, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Pickard get at least one game in that stretch to avoid overworking Stuart Skinner.