Pickard stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Pickard got the start Monday because Stuart Skinner wasn't available, as he's expecting the birth of his child shortly, and he delivered a solid showing between the pipes. The 32-year-old veteran has won each of his last four starts in January, posting a 2.51 GAA and a .909 save percentage in that stretch.
