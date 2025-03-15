Pickard stopped 24 of 25 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.

Pickard was making his first start since March 4, when he gave up four goals on 11 shots before being lifted after one period, but he bounced back admirably here en route to one of his best performances of the campaign. Pickard will continue as the backup of Stuart Skinner, though, so his fantasy upside going forward will be limited. He's a decent streaming option at best, but even in those scenario, the matchup would also play a significant role on judging his fantasy appeal.