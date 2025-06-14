Pickard will patrol the home crease in Game 5 against Florida on Saturday, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Pickard has posted a 7-0 record with a 2.69 GAA and an .896 save percentage through nine outings this postseason. He has made two straight relief appearances, stopping 29 of 31 shots. After Stuart Skinner got the hook in Game 4 on Thursday, Pickard made 22 saves on 23 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory. With the best-of-seven series tied at 2-2, the winner of Game 5 will hold a substantial advantage in the battle for the Stanley Cup.