Pickard stopped all three shots he faced in relief of Stuart Skinner (head) in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Skinner left in the third period after a collision with Mikko Rantanen. Pickard did his part to give the Oilers a chance at an improbable comeback, which fell one goal short of forcing overtime. Skinner won't travel to Seattle for Thursday's game, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports, so expect Pickard to get the starting nod for that game, while Collin Delia or Olivier Rodrigue are due to be called up to fill the backup role. Pickard would likely handle the bulk of the goaltending duties as long as Skinner is out. Through 28 appearances this season, Pickard is 17-7-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .901 save percentage.