Pickard conceded four goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks. The fifth marker was an empty-netter.

Pickard had a rare subpar performance in the defeat -- it was just the second time this season through 13 appearances that he's allowed more than three goals in a game. The 32-year-old hadn't been tagged with a loss since Nov. 18, as he had won four consecutive contests prior to Sunday. Pickard has been a formidable backup to Stuart Skinner in 2024-25, posting an 8-4-0 record, 2.51 GAA and .898 save percentage.