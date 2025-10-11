Pickard will be in the home crease versus Vancouver on Saturday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard had a good 2024-25 campaign as Edmonton's second backup goalkeeper, going 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 36 regular-season contests. He could face a battle for a spot on the roster soon, as the Oilers picked up Connor Ingram in a deal with Utah. The Canucks scored five times Thursday in a win over Calgary.