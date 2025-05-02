Pickard stopped 23 of 27 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

This was Pickard's fourth straight win, and it allowed the Oilers to complete their comeback from a 2-0 series deficit. They advanced with this victory and will meet the Golden Knights in the second round. Pickard has allowed 13 shots on 121 shots over five playoff appearances, but he's kept the starting job because he's getting results. If he falters versus Vegas, it wouldn't be surprising to see Stuart Skinner get another chance in goal.