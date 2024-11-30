Pickard stopped 28 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Pickard fell behind early as Utah established a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Oilers answered with three goals in the second, but Lawson Crouse tied it again in the third. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins then scored an unassisted game-winner to secure the victory for Pickard, his second in four starts in November. The 32-year-old netminder is now 5-3-0 with a 2.50 GAA and an .895 save percentage over nine outings this season. Stuart Skinner is likely to start Saturday in Colorado as the Oilers continue their three-game road trip.