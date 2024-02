Pickard will be between the road pipes versus Dallas on Saturday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Despite Pickard playing in just five of the Oilers' last 22 games, he is riding a five-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.00 GAA, .922 save percentage and one shutout. Even with the solid record, the 31-year-old netminder figures to continue seeing infrequent usage behind workhorse backstop Stuart Skinner.