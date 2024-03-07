Pickard will be between the road pipes versus Columbus on Thursday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Pickard is 7-1-0 in his last eight starts, with a 2.13 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He has provided the Oilers with outstanding backup goaltending, as Jack Campbell was unable to do so earlier in the year before he was demoted to the AHL. Pickard is 8-3-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season. He will take on the Blue Jackets, who are last in the Eastern Conference with 52 points.