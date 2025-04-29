Pickard will be between the pipes on the road for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with the Kings, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Pickard is riding a two-game winning streak despite having given up seven goals on 69 combined shots (.899 save percentage) in those outings. At this point, Pickard likely has earned enough leash to get another start even if he falters in Game 5 -- though the Oilers have Stuart Skinner, who is no doubt anxious to retake the starting job.