Pickard will be between the pipes for Thursday's road clash with the Blue Jackets, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Pickard has seriously underwhelmed this season, giving up four or more goals in four of his six outings to start the year. Overall, the veteran netminder is 2-2-1 with a .836 save percentage. With the Oilers utilizing Stuart Skinner on the road against the Flyers on Wednesday, that will give Pickard the nod for the second of the back-to-back.