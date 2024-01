Pickard will defend the blue paint on the road versus the Red Wings on Thursday, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Pickard played well in his last start Dec. 31 versus Anaheim, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a convincing 7-2 win. The 31-year-old netminder will try to secure his fourth victory of the season in a road matchup with a surging Detroit team that's won three straight games.