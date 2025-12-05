Pickard allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.

Pickard earned his first win since Oct. 23 versus the Canadiens, but it was hardly a confident showing for the 33-year-old. He allowed a couple of goals late in the first period to give the Kraken a little life, but the Oilers' offense was steady throughout the contest to secure the win. Pickard is now 3-3-2 with a 4.04 GAA and an .851 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. Stuart Skinner will likely get the nod versus the struggling Jets on Saturday.