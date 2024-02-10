Pickard stopped 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Pickard didn't have the best of starts, but he was able to keep the Oilers from falling behind by more than one goal. They surged in the third period to pull off a comeback win, which was Pickard's fifth victory in a row. The 31-year-old is up to 6-2-0 with a 2.42 GAA and a .912 save percentage through nine appearances this season. He'll be back on the bench Saturday, as Stuart Skinner will get the start versus the Kings to wrap up the Oilers' three-game road trip.