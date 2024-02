Pickard will patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Friday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Pickard plays infrequently as Stuart Skinner is the No. 1 netminder with the Oilers, so his streak goes back two months to Dec. 21. Pickard is 7-2-0 with as 2.48 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season. The Wild are averaging 3.11 goals this season, 15th in the league.