Pickard will get the starting nod at home Sunday against the Devils, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Pickard will make his first appearance since Nov. 22 and his first start since Nov. 20. In his two NHL appearances this season, the 31-year-old has coughed up five goals on 46 shots. He was 2-2-0 with a .939 save percentage in four AHL games prior to being promoted.