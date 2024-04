Pickard is expected to start on the road against Dallas on Wednesday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard has been a solid backup goaltender this year, posting an 11-5-0 record, 2.24 GAA and .915 save percentage in 18 appearances. He saved 21 of 22 shots en route to a 6-1 win over Anaheim in his last start Saturday. The Stars rank third offensively with 3.64 goals per game, so they figure to be a challenging adversary.