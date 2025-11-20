Pickard is set to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard has appeared in just three of Edmonton's past 12 games, but his relatively light workload isn't surprising given that he's allowed at least three goals in each of his past six outings. He's 2-3-1 with a 4.18 GAA and an .830 save percentage through seven appearances this year. Tampa Bay has a 10-7-2 record and ranks 15th in goals per game with 3.11.