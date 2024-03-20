Pickard stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Montreal.

After blanking the Canadiens through the first two periods, Montreal tied the game with a pair of goals early in the final frame. However, the Oilers would eventually pick up the win on Leon Draisaitl's power-play marker in overtime, giving Pickard his third victory in four starts. The 31-year-old netminder has been sharp in that span, posting a .951 save percentage and 1.49 GAA. Overall, Pickard's 10-4-1 with a .919 save percentage and 2.24 GAA while backing up Stuart Skinner this season.