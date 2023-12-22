Pickard allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 6-3 victory over New Jersey.

Pickard allowed three goals in the first two periods, though he'd hold the Devils scoreless in the final frame as Edmonton rallied to score four goals en route to a 6-3 win. The 31-year-old Pickard has been solid for the most part this year while backing up Stuart Skinner, as he improves to 2-2-0 with an .898 save percentage and 2.99 GAA. Still, the Oilers will likely seek to upgrade the goaltending position following the holiday break, which would send Pickard back to a depth role.