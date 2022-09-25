Pickard (undisclosed) is dressed for Sunday's preseason game against Winnipeg, per the NHL's media site.
Pickard landed a two-way deal with the Oilers this offseason after posting a 4.29 GAA in three appearances with Detroit last year. Expect the 30-year-old netminder to spend most of the 2022-23 campaign at the AHL level.
More News
-
Oilers' Calvin Pickard: Lands with Edmonton•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Missing season finale•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Still out of action•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Sidelined with undisclosed issue•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Emergency recall Friday•