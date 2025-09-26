Pickard will get the starting nod at home for Friday's preseason clash with Winnipeg, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Pickard played in 36 regular-season games for the Oilers last year in which he posted a 22-10-1 record, 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage. Looking ahead ot 2025-26, the 33-year-old netminder is expected to maintain the backup role for Edmonton behind Stuart Skinner but could get some more opportunities down the stretch.